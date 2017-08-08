Metroid-Themed New 3DS XL Unveiled

Just in time for the release of Metroid: Samus Returns (and perhaps for you to regret the purchase of a 3DS to play the upcoming game) comes news of a special edition New 3DS XL.

The orange and yellow Samus Edition 3DS XL features a stylized, grey Samus on the orange front and a logo, almost lost amid branding and tech information, on the yellow back of the system. It does not include a copy of the game.

The Samus Edition 3DS XL will cost $200 and hits on Sept. 15 at “select stories,” which I believe is code for eBay.

Metroid: Samus Returns also hits on Sept. 15. The game is a re-imagining of 1991’s Metroid II: Return of Samus for the Game Boy.

While initial reports had it that you needed to purchase a Metroid amiibo to unlock the game’s hard mode, Nintendo officials told US Gamer recently that isn’t exactly the case.

However, Fusion Mode, which grants players access to Samus’ fusion suit and and a “more challenging difficulty in the game,” will be locked behind the purchase of one of Nintendo’s often hard-to-find little plastic toys.