'Metal Gear Survive' Coming Out February 2018

Metal Gear Survive will be released on February 20th in the United States and two days later on the 22nd in Europe, developer-publisher Konami recently announced.

The company also revealed the "Survival Pack Bonus," which adds four new weapons, two gestures, new cosmetic options, a cardboard box accessory – a nod to the Metal Gear series – and a Motherbase nameplate. The Survival Pack is available to those who preorder the game.

Metal Gear Survive is the first console Metal Gear game since Konami controversially parted ways with series creator Hideo Kojima in 2015. Survive takes place after the events of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, and focuses heavily on survival and crafting. It is also the first game since Metal Gear Solid V to make use of the much-celebrated Fox Engine.