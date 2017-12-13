'Meta Gear Survive' Beta Coming in January

Metal Gear Survive will have a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One beta between January 18th and January 21st, developer-publisher Konami announced today. Additionally, the company revealed a look at single-player gameplay. Check it out in the trailer above.

Survive's beta will give players a chance to play the game's co-op game modes, testing outs its base building and combat mechanics with other players. For those who participate, Konami is offering in-game bonuses, such as a "FOX HOUND name plate, an accessory Metal Gear REX Head and Accessory bandanna." The beta appears to be completely open, and will be available as a download on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Metal Gear Survive, a direct sequel to Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, released in 2015, is the first Metal Gear game to not be directed by series creator Hideo Kojima. It's currently slated for a February 20th, 2018 release.