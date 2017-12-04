'Mega Man 11' Announced For Late 2018

Capcom celebrated the 30th anniversary of Mega Man today by announcing his latest adventure. Mega Man 11 is coming to consoles and PC in late 2018. It's a side-scrolling action game with a 2.5D design and hand-drawn characters and environments.

It's been seven years since we've seen a mainline Mega Man game. The previous two entries in the series, Mega Man 9 and Mega Man 10, were traditional 2D side-scrollers with sprite-based graphics. This game will be a leap forward in visual presentation, as it's the first one to use 3D character models.

Capcom currently isn't sharing more details about the game, but says fans can look forward to hearing more in Summer 2018. In the meantime, check out some new concept art.

Get equipped with Mega Man 11, coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in Late 2018! Watch the #MegaMan30 livestream at https://t.co/qn8POJ2KIj! pic.twitter.com/wpz3x4rybj — Mega Man (@MegaMan) December 4, 2017

Capcom