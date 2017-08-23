'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Gets Post-Launch Story, Maps

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle gets steampunk weapons, new solo challenges, story content and co-op maps during and after launch, Ubisoft announced today.

The content, which is all part of the game's $19.99 season pass, will be doled out into next year. Ubisoft says the pass includes eight unique steampunk weapons available at launch, new solo challenges and co-op maps this fall, along with new story content in 2018.

In Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which hits August 29th, players take control of a mash-up of Rabbids and Nintendo characters, battling through a Nintendo world warped by rampant rabbids in a turn-based strategy game. While I enjoyed my time with the game during a recent preview, one of my concerns was the relatively small number of co-op maps included. You can read more of my take right here.