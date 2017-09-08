Malaysian Government Shuts Down Steam Store Over 'Fight of Gods' Game

The Malaysian government today blocked access in the country to Steam, one of the world's largest online game stores, over its sale of a game which allows a variety of gods to beat one another up.

The move comes after the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission yesterday asked for the game to be removed from the service saying that the game could lead to "untoward incidents" and that removing it was necessary to ensure solidarity, harmony and well-being of the multi-racial and multi-religious people in the country, according to The Star.

Reached for comment by Glixel today, Steam said it has removed the game and is working to fix what issues remain in Malaysia with access.

"Right now players in Malaysia can access the games they own on Steam, but the Steam Store is being blocked by some local telcos in Malaysia," said Steam spokesman Doug Lombardi. "From reports we are reading, this is due to a single game that conflicts with local laws. We have contacted the developer, removed the game, and are attempting to make contact with the officials in Malaysia to remove the block. We apologize for any inconvenience."

A spokesman for PQube, publisher of Fight of Gods, said they were never contacted about the issue, but heard after the fact that the commission had called for a ban on the game on Thursday and asked for it to be disabled within 24 hours or face further action. The spokesman said they found out about the issue in Malaysia through players.

PQube did release a statement to Glixel on behalf of itself and developer Digital Crafter about the issue:



"Fight of Gods is a video game that takes a humorous approach to religion in the same way that other entertainment formats have – across television, film, books and theatre," according to the statement. "The game is not promoting any religious agenda and is not designed to offend. The description of the game on the digital platforms through which it is distributed provide clear guidance on the nature of the game and its content so that people can freely choose whether or not to play it. We fully respect the choice of those who would not wish to play it.

"We are disappointed that such freedom of choice is not given to everyone and in particular that the game has been forcibly removed from sale in Malaysia, although no direct communication has been received by us as to the reasons for this. Nevertheless we respect any rules and censorship imposed in any given territory.”

PQube officials say they have reached out to Steam and are working with the company to resolve the situation as soon as possible: "We expect that Steam will disable access to Fight of Gods on Steam for Malaysia specifically in order to have access to Steam restored on Malaysian ISPs."

Fight of Gods was released on September 4th to very positive gamer reviews. In the game, players can assume the role of a number of religious figures including Zeus, Odin, Gautama Buddha, Moses, Amaterasu and a grievously wounded Jesus Christ. Once a figure is selected, players use the character to do battle in a number of themed settings. The gameplay is akin to Street Fighter, with each character having special attacks and moves. Jesus, for instance, wields pieces of a cross that are pinned to his hands with spikes and can summon holy light and, as his most powerful move, can evoke a rapture.