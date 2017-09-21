Madison Square Garden Company Appoints Head of Esports Division

The holding company for Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the New York Knicks just hired a Twitch executive to head up its esports efforts.

Nick Allen, who until recently was the vice president of esports for video streaming service Twitch, was named the head of Madison Square Gard Company's "growing esports division," effective October 2nd, according to the company.

Allen will be responsible for driving the company's efforts to expand its presence in the esports industry, with a primary focus on operating Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), MSG's newly acquired esports franchise. In his new role, Allen will serve as CLG's chief operating officer, working with CLG Founder and President George "HotshotGG" Georgallidis on advancing the company's initiatives, including creating live, tickets events. He will also be in charge of creating esports events at MSG venues across the country.

The Madison Square Garden Company operated a number of high profile venues around the country including New York's Madison Square Garden , The Theater at Madison Square Garden , Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre ; the Forum in Inglewood, CA ; The Chicago Theatre ; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. The company also owns the New York Knicks , the New York Rangers and the New York Liberty (WNBA).

This July, Madison Square Garden bought a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming, which was founded in 2010 as a League of Legends team. CLG now fields teams in a variety of esports including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Hearthstone, Call of Duty and Super Smash Bros.

"We couldn't be happier with the addition of Nick to our team here at MSG as we start to take a leadership role in the growth of the esports industry," Jordan Solomon , executive vice president, MSG Sports , Madison Square Garden Company, said in a prepared statement. "Nick brings with him an extensive knowledge of esports and a deep set of relationships developed through overseeing some of the industry's most popular events, and he has created initiatives that have continued to grow the gaming community. His vision for the esports space will be an invaluable asset to The Madison Square Garden Company and to CLG."

