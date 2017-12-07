Livestreaming, New Games Coming to Facebook Messenger

Livestreaming, new games and other new features are coming to Facebook Messenger soon, Facebook announced today.

First up, Facebook Messenger's livestreaming will let users stream what games they're playing in the Messenger app. " It's super easy to get started: while playing a game, tap the camera icon located in the upper right corner of the game," Facebook said in a press release. "Once selected, you can choose the audience you want to broadcast to and add a short description to say something about your video. To start recording, just press the 'Start Live Video' button. Once the broadcast ends the video will be published to your Page or profile so that fans and friends who missed it can watch at a later time."

Livestreaming, the company said, is set to roll out later today.

Additionally, Facebook said its planning to roll out a test soon to allow users to play games while video chatting with someone else. While the company didn't give a ton of information about this new feature, it did say Words With Friends would be the first game released for the service.

Lastly, a slew of new games are coming to the Messenger app, including Angry Birds, Sonic Jump, Disney Tsum Tsum and a new "casual puzzle game" from GungHo Online Entertainment, developer of Puzzle and Dragons. The new games are set to roll out over the "coming weeks and months."