Fire Emblem Warriors is getting a limited edition version on Switch, Nintendo announced today at Gamescom.

The game hits the New Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch on October 20th alongside the new Chrom and Tiki amiibo.

The Nintendo Switch Limited Edition version of the game will include a three-disc soundtrack and character art cards, according to Nintendo. The news comes along with a new trailer for the game, which reveals a few more characters for the hack and slash, action game.