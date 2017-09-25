LG Files Patent to Fix Virtual Reality's 'Screen Door Effect'

LG might have found a solution for VR's image resolution issues, as it recently filed a patent for new virtual reality technology “capable of alleviating a screen-door effect."

The patent, filed back in February and published on September 14th (via UploadVR), would fix a longstanding issue with VR headsets currently on the market: the picture quality. Using a headset such as Sony's PSVR unit, a user can see the gaps between the pixels and the headset's display, looking like a mesh or a cross-hatched screen door. More expensive units such as the HTC Vive handle this display better, but no headsets have completely gotten rid of the screen door quite yet. But LG thinks its found the solution.

"In the display for virtual reality," the patent's description reads, "a light diffusion member, which diffuses light emitted from a light-transmitting area of a display panel to a light-blocking area of the display panel, is interposed between the display panel and an optical lens, whereby a user who views an image displayed on the display panel at a very close position does not perceive the light-blocking area, which improves the image quality of the display."



While it's still uncertain what exactly this technology will be used for, UploadVR speculates it might be for its SteamVR headset.