Tonight we're getting our first, albeit brief, look at Left Alive gameplay and it looks intriguing.

Left Alive is the product of some of the creative talent behind Armored Core, Metal Gear and Xenoblade Chronicles X. The group are working together on a new survival action shooter for Square Enix, the company announced during PlayStation's Tokyo Game Show press conference earlier this week.

Left Alive is headed to the PlayStation 4 and Steam in 2018.

Developers Toshifumi Nabeshima (director, Armored Core series), Yoji Shinkawa (character designer, Metal Gear series), and Takayuki Yanase (mech designer, Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Xenoblade Chronicles X) are working to create the game and the world in which it takes place, according to Square Enix