Some of the creative talent behind Armored Core, Metal Gear and Xenoblade Chronicles X are working together on a new survival action shooter for Square Enix, the company announced during PlayStation's Tokyo Game Show press conference last night.

Left Alive is headed to the PlayStation 4 and Steam in 2018. Little is known about the game beyond some of the talent behind it, a piece of concept art and a single, scene-setting trailer.

Developers Toshifumi Nabeshima (director, Armored Core series), Yoji Shinkawa (character designer, Metal Gear series), and Takayuki Yanase (mech designer, Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Xenoblade Chronicles X) are working to create the game and the world in which it takes place, according to Square Enix.



The trailer, the company says, teases the concept for the game. More is expected to be revealed during the Tokyo Game Show this week.