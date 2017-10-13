League of Legends Developers Are Working on a New Game

Riot Games co-founders today announced plans to hand over the day-to-day operations and overall management of the massive League of Legends' team so they could go back to developing games.

"We are thrilled to be able to have a great team of such capable leaders and look forward to working with them to finally put the “s” in Riot Games," Brandon "Ryze" Beck and Marc "Tryndamere" Merrill wrote in a co-authored post on Riot's website. "We’re incredibly excited to jump back into the trenches for this next chapter and look forward to sharing what we’re up to along the way. Thanks to all of you for continuing to make our dream jobs possible."

Riot Games was founded by the two in Los Angeles in 2006 as a company dedicated completely to the creation, expansion and perfection of popular MOBA League of Legends.

"When we founded Riot eleven years ago, we spent virtually every waking hour of the day (and night!) thinking about how to make League of Legends as great of an experience as possible," the two wrote. "As League started having success however, Riot Games grew from those humble beginnings where we could feed the whole team with a handful of pizzas to now having over 2,500 Rioters across 20 offices around the world. This growth has lots of benefits: our capabilities improved, our reach broadened, and we could deliver League of Legends and esports to more players than ever before. But this growth also meant that the majority of our time is allocated to “managing” the company rather than focusing on creating incredible experiences for players, which is what we really love to do."

As Beck and Merrill get back to making games, they're handing off company operations to three longtime employees: Dylan Jadeja (CFO), Scott Gelb (CTO), and Nicolo Laurent (President), according to the post.

While Riot is best known for League of Legends, it isn't the only game to come from the company. Over the year's Riot released a table top game and a number of small games for mobile and Windows PC. The company was purchased by Tencent in 2015.