Latest 'Arms' Update Overhauls Fighters, Adds New Training Options

The latest update for Nintendo's fighting game Arms is out, delivering adjustments to fighters and their arms, new training options and difficulty challenges.

Detailed on Nintendo's website, the developer added five new training options to the game, as well difficulty level indications. It's also adjusted the game's hitboxes to alleviate some attacks that aren't registering correctly despite appearing as though they were. Additionally, when three to four players begin a match together, the game will now display instructions on how to switch between targets.

The biggest changes coming with the update are the adjustments to fighters and arms. We will post the full table of changes at the bottom of this article.

Arms was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on June 16th, 2017 to relatively good reviews. It's a quirky take on the fighting game genre where characters with absurdly long arms must fight each other, trying to connect punches over far distances. Though the setup may sound bizarre, Arms made our list of the Best Video Games of 2017 So Far.