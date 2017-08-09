Latest 'Arms' Update Overhauls Fighters, Adds New Training Options

The latest update for Nintendo's fighting game Arms is out, delivering adjustments to fighters and their arms, new training options and difficulty challenges.
Detailed on Nintendo's website, the developer added five new training options to the game, as well difficulty level indications. It's also adjusted the game's hitboxes to alleviate some attacks that aren't registering correctly despite appearing as though they were. Additionally, when three to four players begin a match together, the game will now display instructions on how to switch between targets.
The biggest changes coming with the update are the adjustments to fighters and arms. We will post the full table of changes at the bottom of this article.
Arms was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on June 16th, 2017 to relatively good reviews. It's a quirky take on the fighting game genre where characters with absurdly long arms must fight each other, trying to connect punches over far distances. Though the setup may sound bizarre, Arms made our list of the Best Video Games of 2017 So Far.
|Fighters / Arms
|Adjustments
|Master Mummy
|Increased dash speed.
Increased movement speed when jumping.
|Mechanica
|Increased movement speed when jumping.
|Kid Cobra
|Adjusted floatation when performing a jump attack.
|Byte & Barq
|Trained Barq to get up quicker.
|Boomerang
|Increased speed when throwing in a wide curve.
Increased extension speed.
Increased homing.
|Coolerang
|Increased extension speed.
Increased homing.
|Revolver
|Increased extension speed.
Improved curving performance.
Increased retraction speed.
Shortened the time needed from starting a rush to firing the first shot.
|Retorcher
|Improved curving performance.
Increased retraction speed.
Increased expansion rate when extending.
|Parasol
|Increased expansion rate when extending.
Increased retraction speed.
Decreased expansion rate for charge attacks.
|Megawatt
|Improved curving performance.
Increased retraction speed.
|Slamamander
|Increased homing
|Tribolt
|Increased extension speed.
Decreased rush damage.
|Triblast
|Increased speed of charge attacks.
|Homie
|Increased rush damage.
|Guardian
|Made it so the electric shock when a charge attack connects lasts longer.
Corrected odd behavior that occurred when a rush attack connected with a wall or platform.
|Blorb
|Corrected odd behavior that occurred when a rush attack connected with an opponent that was not targeted.
|Seekie
|Increased retraction speed.
Made it so the electric shock when a charge attack connects doesn’t last as long.
|Ramram
|Increased retraction speed.
Decreased expansion rate for charge attacks.
Decreased speed of charge attacks.
|Cracker, Popper, Hydra
|Increased retraction speed.
|Bubb, Buff
|Decreased extension speed.
Decreased expansion rate when extending.