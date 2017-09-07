'L.A. Noire' coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and VR

Remastered versions of L.A. Noire, Rockstar's 1940's detective noire thriller set in Los Angeles, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, and the development team is starting work on a virtual reality version, Rockstar announced this morning.

The console versions all hit on November 14th, according to the company, with no date yet set for the seven original cases being moved to the HTC Vive.

Here's what Rockstar had to say about each version of LA. Noire:

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files for HTC Vive delivers seven of the original engrossing, self-contained cases from L.A. Noire rebuilt specifically for virtual reality, blending breathtaking action with true detective work to deliver an unprecedented interactive experience.



L.A. Noire for the Nintendo Switch features the complete original game and all additional downloadable content, with specific enhancements including a Joy-Con mode with gyroscopic, gesture-based controls, HD rumble and new wide and over-the-shoulder camera angles, plus contextual touch screen controls for portable detective work.

L.A. Noire for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One delivers the complete original game and all additional downloadable content with a range of technical enhancements for greater visual fidelity and authenticity, including enhanced lighting and clouds, new cinematic camera angles, high resolution textures and more. Plays natively in 1080p for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and stunning 4K for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, these versions capture the grit and grime of the City of Angels like never before.

Set against the seedy and violent underbelly of 1940’s Los Angeles, L.A. Noire is the story of decorated veteran and newly minted detective Cole Phelps as he investigates an escalating series of cases inspired by real-world crimes. Each successfully solved case brings Phelps greater success, but also brings him closer to the dark criminal heart of post-war L.A.