'Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition' Coming to Switch With Final Act

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is coming to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam and PlayStation 4 early next year, bringing with it the debut of the fifth and final act of the episodic adventure game, Nintendo announced today.

The latest iteration of Kentucky Route Zero, an episodic game which started hitting systems in 2013 with Act 1, was unveiled during today's Nindies Summer Showcase livestream hosted by Nintendo. The game will feature all five acts and the game's interludes, Nintendo said.

Kentucky Route Zero is an adventure game about a secret highway in the caves beneath Kentucky, and the people who travel it. The game is separated into five acts, following the story of a truck driver named Conway and the people he meets as he tries to cross the fictional Route Zero to make a final delivery for the antique company for which he works.

The showcase of independent games by Nintendo is the run-up to the company's Nindies@Night event, which will run from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on August 31st at Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle. The event is open to the public and offers a chance for people interested in speaking to developers and checking out unreleased indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.

Both take place as Seattle prepares for the annual PAX West Expo, which will take over a portion of the city from September 1st to September 4th. Expect lots of news to shake loose from the big video game event, so keep an eye on Glixel for all of the news. Nintendo will be showcasing Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid: Samus Returns, Pokken Tournament DX Virtual Academy, Rocket League and NBA 2K18 at the expo.

Today's Nintendo livestream comes a week after the company hosted a number of livestreams from the annual Gamescom expo in Cologne, Germany. You can check those details out right here.