Jurassic World Evolution, which takes place on the island from the 2015 movie Jurassic World, is in development by Elite: Dangerous creator Frontier Developments, the studio announced today.



The team unveiled the game during Microsoft's pre-Gamescom press conference in Cologne, Germany, saying that Jurassic World Evolution will launch during the summer of 2018. It is also coming to Windows PC and PlayStation 4.

Jurassic World Evolution places players in control of operations on the legendary island of Isla Nublar, first seen in 1993's Jurassic Park and revisited in 2015's Jurassic World, and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. The game has players working to build their own Jurassic World as they bioengineer new dinosaur breeds, and construct attractions, containment and research facilities. "Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges will arise when 'life finds a way,'" according to Microsoft.



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, a sequel to Jurassic World, is also due out during the summer of 2018. There is no word yet on if the game will share any ties to the movie.