Junkrat and Roadhog's Home Is the Next Map Coming to 'Overwatch'

Junkertown is the newest map coming to Blizzard's competitive hero shooter Overwatch, the developer-publisher announced today at Gamescom.

Related EA Goes Live at Gamescom: Watch It Here Get the latest Electronic Arts news live from Germany's Gamescom

The post-apocalyptic town, home of characters Junkrat and Roadhog, will task players with escorting a payload of money and explosives to the Queen of Junkertown. Get a better look at the map in action in the trailer above.

This news piece is just one of many happening this week at Gamescom, an annual game convention held in Cologne, Germany. Yesterday, Microsoft unveiled some key details about its new console, the Xbox One X, including pre-order bundles and that over 100 games would be getting enhanced visual patches for the machine.