Overwatch's latest map, Junkertown, has moved over from the Public Test Realm to the full game, Blizzard announced this afternoon.

The new map, first shown off during Gamescom last month, is the former Australian home of Junkrat and Roadhog. The map is designed for escort missions, so it will be added to the escort missions.



You can check it out right now on the PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One versions of the game.