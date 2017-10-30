'Journey' Meets 'Abzu' in PS4's 'Oure'

Oure, announced today for the PlayStation 4, has you guide a child that can transform into a dragon as the child explores the dream-like skies uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Titans they find there.

The game lets you fly above the clouds as a dragon in an attempt to change the world. It features a mysterious world, eight uniquely challenging titans to chase down and over a hundred increasingly intricate puzzles to solve and offers an emotional adventure that will stay with you long after you have finished playing.

The game is also coming to the PC, according to the official website. No date has been set for either version.

The news comes during PlayStation's kick-off for the Paris Games Week today, an event that PlayStation said would be one of its biggest events of the year.