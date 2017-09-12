'Journey' Creator Unveils 'Sky' During Apple Event

Thatgamecompany, the creators of artful games like Journey and Flow, unveiled their next game, Sky, during Apple's press event today.

The game was shown running on Apple's upcoming Apple TV 4K device. Founder Jenova Chen said you play as the children of light in the game and that your goal is to bring that light to where it is needed most. The entire game, he said, can be played with the simple controls built into the touch-sensitive Apple TV remote.

Sky is coming to Apple TV, iPad and iPhone this winter he said.

Developing.