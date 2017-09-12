iPhone X Unveiled: No Home Button, Face-Scanning, Animoji

The iPhone X, pronounced iPhone Ten, was unveiled during an Apple Special Event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California this afternoon.

The iPhone X's battery lasts two hours more than the iPhone 7, Apple says.

The iPhone X features a bezel-free, button-free design (much like Samsung's S8 and S8 Plus). That means no more home button, relying instead on a digital button. As with the iPhone 8 and iPhone Plus, the iPhone X features glass on the front and back and is sealed against dust and water. It also has a surgical-grade stainless steel band that wraps around the sides.

The iPhone X, which will come in silver and space grey, features something that Apple is calling a Super Retina Display. The OLED-powered Super Retina Display is a 5.8-inch diagonal screen with a 2436 by 1125 resolution.

On the back, the iPhone X features dual 12 MP cameras with dual camera stabilization and a quad-LED, true-tone flash. The front facing camera now uses that True Depth camera array on the front which supports both a portrait mode and portrait lighting. And, of course, the cameras have all been tuned for AR support.

The phone's camera will use something called Face ID, which essentially creates a 3D scan of a user's face, using the "true-depth camera system" built into the top of the phone, and then uses that to log into a phone in lieu of a passcode or fingerprint. Apple says the Face ID can't be spoofed by photos or even high-end masks. It won't, however, protect you from an evil twin signing into your Face ID-protected phone, Apple says.

While Apple sang the efficiency, speed and reliability of the new Face ID system to sign-in, the first attempt at using it to sign into an iPhone X live on stage failed, showing a more typical number pad to sign-in after the attempts. A second, back-up, phone worked though. As did three more demonstrates a bit later on in the presentation.

The new iPhone also supports something called animoji, which uses face tracking to allow you to animate select emoji - yes, including the poop - to create short messages in iMessage.

