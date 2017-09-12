iPhone X and Apple's Other Big Special Event News

Apple's Special Event today lived up to its name with a slew of new hardware announcements, touching on everything from the company's iconic iPhone to its Apple Watch, AirPods and more. We also got a good look at some fun new details for the iOS 11 update hitting much of Apple's already released products. And of course we got lots of dates, dates, dates and prices.

Below you'll find a quick summary of the biggest news to come out of Apple's Special Event, also known as the iPhone X event.

The iPhone X

The iPhone X, pronounced iPhone Ten, was unveiled during an Apple Special Event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California this afternoon.

The iPhone X goes on sale starting at $999 on October 27th and goes on sale on November 3rd. The iPhone X will have both 64GB and 256GB versions.

The iPhone X features a bezel-free, button-free design (much like Samsung's S8 and S8 Plus). That means no more home button, relying instead on a digital button. As with the iPhone 8 and iPhone Plus, the iPhone X features glass on the front and back and is sealed against dust and water. It also has a surgical-grade stainless steel band that wraps around the sides.



The iPhone X, which will come in silver and space grey, features something that Apple is calling a Super Retina Display. The OLED-powered Super Retina Display is a 5.8-inch diagonal screen with a 2436 by 1125 resolution.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus were unveiled during an Apple Special Event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California this afternoon.

The iPhone 8 will start at $699. The iPhone 8 Plus will start at $799. Both are available for pre-order starting September 15th and go on sale September 22nd. The new iOS hits both those phones and existing models on September 19th.



The phones come in silver, space grey and a rose gold finish. The Plus features a 5.5-inch screen and the standard features a 4.7-inch screen. The phones feature stereo speakers and a new, more powerful six-core CPU chip. It's 23 percent faster than the previous industry leading A10 chip.

The Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 3 features a new, more powerful processor, new chip for communication, altimeter and cellular support. The new watch goes up for order on September 15th and hits stores on September 22nd.

The new Watch is essentially the same form factor (though they say it's about two-sheets of paper thicker than the Series 2 watches). So no round face yet.

The Series 3 watch comes on two versions. The cellular version will cost $399 and the non-cellular version will cost $329. A new operating system for all Apple Watches, WatchOS 4, is also heading our way, with a planned release date of September 19th.

The 4K Apple TV

Apple detailed its next television device, the 4K Apple TV during the day's Apple Special Event.

The 4K Apple TV, which is up for pre-order on September 15th and goes on sale on September 22nd, will cost $179 for the 32GB version and $199 for the 64GB version. The new Apple TV 4K supports both 4K and High Dynamic Range.

Apple also announced that iTunes users will get automatic upgrades of HD titles in their existing iTunes library to 4K HDR versions when they become available. Apple TV 4K will also offer 4K HDR content from popular video services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Though no details on when those services will roll out were given.



