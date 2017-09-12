iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Unveiled

The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus were unveiled during an Apple Special Event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California this afternoon.

The iPhone 8 will start at $699. The iPhone 8 Plus will start at $799. Both are available for pre-order starting September 15th and go on sale September 22nd. The new iOS hits both those phones and existing models on September 19th.

The two new phones are a half-step forward in the decades long march of iterative new smartphones from Apple that have managed to dominate the market worldwide. But Apple says the design is all new, with glass on the front and back, and supporting wireless charging.

The phones come in silver, space grey and a rose gold finish. The Plus features a 5.5-inch screen and the standard features a 4.7-inch screen. The phones feature stereo speakers and a new, more powerful six-core CPU chip. It's 23 percent faster than the previous industry leading A10 chip.

The camera sounds like it got one of the biggest overhauls in the new phones. The phones feature a new 12MP sensor that provides 83 percent more light and is more power efficient. The 8 Plus has two 12MP sensors, with f1.8 and f2.8 on the telephoto lens. The dual cameras can also deliver the ability to play around with the lighting while composing your shot.

Apple also spent some time discussing how the cameras in both iPhone 8s have been tooled to work much better with augmented reality, something Apple seems really behind.

Developing.