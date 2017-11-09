Hulu Is Coming to The Nintendo Switch Today

Hulu will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, the first streaming platform available on Nintendo's new console, the two companies announced today.

Hulu will be launching sometime later today. Though no specific time was given, it's probably safe to expect it to arrive around 12p.m. ET when the Switch store updates. Hulu will offer its full list of films and TV shows on Nintendo's console, as well as the ability to stream live TV. Interestingly, the app currently doesn't have a product page on Nintendo's website. Searching for it redirects to an error page.

Hulu marks the first streaming app to come to the Nintendo Switch. Whether or not Nintendo plans to add additional streaming services, such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, is unknown as of right now.