HTC Vive VR Headset Gets $200 Price Drop

The HTC Vive virtual reality headset is now selling for $599, a $200 price drop, the company announced this morning.

“Our goal at Vive has always been to offer the best and most advanced VR system and drive mass market adoption for VR across the globe,” Cher Wang, Chairwoman, HTC, said in a prepared statement. “We’re continuing to deliver on that commitment with this new price for Vive, making VR more accessible to a broader audience and driving the entire VR industry forward. Vive’s game-changing technology, best-in-class content and unmatched global partners are fulfilling the promise of VR like never before. With highly anticipated titles, and the upcoming launch of Vive Tracker, there has never been a better time to embrace Vive, and enjoy the most immersive VR experience available.”

The Vive headset comes with two motion controllers and two sensors that deliver “room-scale” VR, allowing you to walk around and explore virtual worlds within a relatively small space in your home. The headset also includes a free trial to Viveport subscription, which allows customers to choose up to five titles per month to experience. The Vive has more than 3,600 titles available across Steam and Viveport, according to the company.

The price drop comes about a month after VR competitor Oculus dropped the price of its Rift virtual reality headset and motion Touch controllers to $499.