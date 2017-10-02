HTC Offering Free Copies of 'Fallout 4 VR' With New Bundle

HTC is offering a Fallout 4 VR bundle with its HTC Vive virtual reality headset, the company announced today. The bundle is listed at $599 USD.

Fallout 4 VR is, as the name suggests, the entirety of the 2015 open world RPG shooter in VR. It was announced at this year's E3 alongside two other Bethesda properties coming to VR platforms: Doom VFR and Skyrim VR.

The bundle can be purchased from the Vive's website. Download codes are expected to go out for Fallout 4 VR when the game is launched on December 12th.

HTC recently renewed its interest in the VR market – one it was reportedly dropping back in August. Due to a recent $1.1 billion deal with Google, the company has expressed its commitment to the Vive and supporting it.