HTC Looking to Rid Itself of Vive Virtual Reality Business: Report

The Vive virtual reality headset days may be numbered, at least as a product of the HTC Corp., according to a report from Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reports today that the company is in the midst of exploring options ranging from separating its virtual-reality business to selling off the company. But no final decisions have been made and HTC may choose not to proceed with any strategic changes, according to Bloomberg's report.

According to the report:

"The Taiwanese firm is working with an adviser as it considers bringing in a strategic investor, selling its Vive virtual reality headset business or spinning off the unit, the people said. HTC has held talks with companies including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private."

The news comes at a time when virtual reality seems to be in a bit of a lull and headset prices have been dropping. Earlier this week, HTC dropped the price of the Vive by $200.

Earlier this year, Google and Facebook both expressed major interest in a more immediate future powered by augmented, not virtual reality. In virtual reality, everything a user sees is created. In augmented reality, a layer of created content – from animated characters, to furniture to dopey masks for your face – is inserted as a filter between you and the real world, blending both.

Apple's upcoming iOS 11 update, expected to hit this fall, also features a packed in software development kit that makes creating augmented reality apps much easier for the iPhone and iPad. Once that update hits, essentially all relatively new iOS devices will become augmented reality supporting devices for free.

Meanwhile, Samsung and Oculus' continued commitment to virtual reality delivered to its smartphones and a relatively inexpensive, sometimes free, virtual reality headset, seem to be sucking up a bulk of the virtual reality attention.

The other major player in the virtual reality arena, PlayStation and its PlayStation VR headset, continues to sell-out, according to Sony.

The HTC Vive came as part of a plan by HTC to diversify its brand. Company HTC CEO CHer Wang met with Valve Software, which happened to be looking for manufacturers for its VR headset concept, and the two decided to partner up.

Glixel has reached out to Valve, Vive and HTC for comment. This story is developing.

Update: Reached for comment this morning, an HTC Vive spokesperson had this to say: "As per company policy, HTC does not comment on rumors or speculation."