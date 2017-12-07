How To Watch The Game Awards Tonight

Geoff Keighley’s annual video game love fest, The Game Awards, kicks off tonight at 5:30 p.m. PST/8:30 p.m. EST in downtown Los Angeles. The show, which debuted in 2015, honors the best games, esports, and members of the community each year. There will also be debut trailers for upcoming projects, and probably a few announcements as well.



The broadcast is streaming live in 4K Ultra HD on more than 16 gaming and digital streaming platforms, including localized versions in Chinese, South Korean, and Japanese. We've embedded the YouTube livestream above, but you can also watch via Twitch, Twitter, Facebook Live, or your PlayStation or Xbox console if you prefer.

So, what can we expect out of tonight's show? We already know PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds new desert map will debut tonight. There will also be a full live orchestra playing music from 20 games during the broadcast, as well as a performance from the band Phoenix. Will Death Stranding creator, and friend of show organizer Geoff Keighley, Hideo Kojima make an appearance too?

You can check out a full list of the awards and nominees for tonight's show here.