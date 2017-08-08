Nintendo is bringing back its world championships with a finals tournament in New York City in October to crown the best Nintendo player in the world – as long as the player is a citizen of the U.S. or Canada (but not Quebec).

Qualifying rounds for the seemingly inaccurately named Nintendo World Championships start August 19th and run through September 10th at Best Buy stores in eight U.S. cities.

Beyond needing to be a citizen of the U.S. or nearly any part of Canada, players will have to have the best time score on a course in Mario Kart 7.

The qualification locations will select two people to move on to the Nintendo World Championships, one who is 12 or younger and one who is 13 or older.

These players will then be flown to New York City to battle it out with all 16 qualifying players and eight players invited by Nintendo to the event. No details on how those other eight will be selected, but given the name of the championship, one can only hope they will be from other parts of the world.

Nintendo doesn’t detail what games those 24 contenders will be playing, but say that they will be eliminated or will advance their way through the tournament based on their performance.

“The format of the Nintendo World Championships means that anyone has a chance to become the winner,” Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said in a prepared statement. “Audiences are hungry to watch competitive video games in action, and many of our most classic games, both old and new, are well-suited to competition by players of all ages.”

The winner of the championship will receive a fancy trophy worth about $2,800, according to Nintendo, while second and third place will receive medals.

The Nintendo World Championships debuted in 1990 and then made a return in 2015 during the annual E3 expo in Los Angeles.

Head over to the official site for details on what specifically will be played during qualification rounds and where you can find those events. The site also details the demos and virtual goodies you can grab at the stores while you’re there.

Watch below: A list of more than 30 must-play video games of 2017 with descriptions and videos.