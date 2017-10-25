How to Download 'Animal Crossing Pocket Camp' Right Now

Animal Crossing Pocket Camp isn't officially out until late November, but you can grab it right now for your iPhone if you live in Australia or are willing to say you do.

The game is fully downloadable from the Australian App Store and playable.If you have the time and interest, you can create a free account on the iTunes App Store for Australia and download it yourself. To do so, follow these steps:

Sign out of your current account.



Create a new one using a different email address. I use my standard gmail with +thecountry squeezed in after my name. So for instance, if I'm creating an Australia account it would be Yourgmailname+au@gmail.com. Gmail ignores everything after the +.



When you sign-in the first time it should ask for your country. Select the one you want to use and put in a fake address from there. (I like to use addresses for stadiums). Then select None for your payment method.



Voila, you're in your new country's store and can download any free app you'd like.

You can find the Animal Crossing Pocket Camp game here.

Animal Crossing Pocket Camp is Nintendo's third full game for mobile phones, after Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes.

Pocket Camp appears to be very much like most Animal Crossing games, though instead of managing a town, you're running your own campsite. Decorating is still a big feature and you can build furniture and other items by gathering materials and taking them to resident carpenter Cyrus. You can also install amenities like a swimming pool. Just like other Animal Crossing games, Pocket Camp occurs in real time. And, yes, seasonal events are happening too. Nintendo says they'll start post-launch. You can also fulfill requests for campground guests, shop for clothes, shake trees, go fishing, catch bugs, and visit friends' campsites.

