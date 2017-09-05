How the 'Call of Duty: WW2' Multiplayer Beta Changed the Game

After two weekends of Call of Duty WW2's private multiplayer beta, developer Sledgehammer Games has detailed the changes it's implementing to the game at launch.

First and foremost, over the two weeks, the game's levelcap was raised to max out at 35, offering new unlocks along the way. The developer also announced the inclusion of a new map called "Aachen," set in Western Germany.

"[This] destroyed environment is made up of vulnerable streets and bombed-out apartment buildings. Push down the center street or duck into the tight quarters of buildings, while dodging cross-fire from the opposing lanes," the developer said about its new map.

Additionally, Team Deathmatch kill limits was set to 100, molotovs were reduced to one per kill streak and the developer raised the difficulty of paratroopers.

Here are the biggest changes Sledgehammer is implementing when the game is released on November 3rd, as detailed in a blogpost:

As you know, we added a new mode to the Mosh Pit playlist – Kill Confirmed. For those of you who haven’t yet played, we encourage you to hop in and try it out! Mosh brings all of the fan favorite modes, now including KC. It’s a great boots on the ground game mode, and the match data we're getting is really helpful. So please be sure to spend some time in Mosh today.

We’ve also noticed a number of you commenting that raising the PT score to 100 for TDM might be sub optimal. This was a community ask, and it felt like a good time to compare it to weekend one. We've spent nearly 3 years playing, and 75 felt better to us. By the end of weekend 2, we're looking to lock the decision, so please let us know your thoughts.

Some of you have expressed concern about the range play needed for the Aachen map. We’re listening to your feedback and may make some map changes as a result. Thanks again for staying constructive, it really helps!

Many of you have commented that you love the changes we’ve made to sprint-out to ADS times. We’re glad we were able to improve this and that you’re enjoying it much more. We're talking about flinch tuning as well, though we don't have anything concrete to share yet.

The M1928 is getting a lot of love. It is one of the most iconic weapons of WWII, and it's great to see it in match. We're glad you are enjoying playing with it. It's a popular SMG at the studio. Though not the most popular. The Airborne Division prestige unlock weapon is pretty gassed.

A lot of you have expressed that you love the main menu music. Thank you so much for noticing all the extra creative touches we’ve added. We had a lot of amazing recording sessions with a phenomenal orchestra at a premier symphony location in Nashville. I know they will be glad to hear about all the positive reactions the music is receiving!

We rolled out an update that includes an important fix to some audio timing on weapon fire rates. There is no actual changes to the weapon tuning, but the audio may sound different on certain weapons.



Call of Duty: WW2 will be released for the Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.

