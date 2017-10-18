Report: How Financial Issues Led to the Death of 'Lego Dimensions'

Lego Dimensions will not be meeting its original three year plan due to numerous financial issues the developer TT Games faced during its yearly cycles, Eurogamer reports.

Related Inside Ludicrously Lucrative Licensing Deals Behind 'Lego Dimensions' Why is the kiddie franchise releasing expansion packs based on obscure 1980s franchises? Because it's not really for kids

It didn't take long for poor sales to cut into the profits of Dimensions, the report details. While first season Lego packs for series such as Doctor Who and Scooby Doo were quick to sell out, other Lego-themed packs, such as Ninjago and The Lego Movie, as well as some DC properties, didn't fare as well. According to Eurogamer, because these packs offered little in the way of in-game incentive, their sales didn't match other packs. This is where the trouble starts.

As Eurogamer puts it, specific Lego pieces, ones that can't be used across other packs, are pretty expensive for the company to make. "These pieces require individual manufacturing moulds to be made, and as a limited-run item cannot therefore be mass-produced, or stored for future use when no longer needed. Dimensions used many of these unique pieces in its sets. If a set did not sell, it affected the entire franchise's bottom line," the outlet says. When the first season was discontinued and the packs were discounted, this removed that small margin completely, allowing the company to make no money back on the packs.

In an attempt to course correct, with its second season TT Games tried to make more money back "by offering an even wider range of franchises with a smaller number of sets for each." These sets included such franchises as Gremlins and The Goonies. It also introduced more expensive "Story Mode" packs which allowed players to redesign their Dimensions portal pad – used to get the physical Lego into the game. But the second season's sales didn't match what the developer expected.

"The focus on Ghostbusters, which faced mixed fortunes at the box office, did not kickstart Dimensions' second year as hoped, while the wider picture of toys-to-life falling out of fashion appeared to be catching up with Lego as well," Eurogamer's report says.

All of this was compounded by what Eurogamer calls "an ever-increasing workload" for TT Games.

"Year 2 had an astonishing amount of content planned and publicly committed to – and which needed to launch for all five of the game's different console platforms simultaneously," the outlet says. "More than 60 packs launched for Dimensions across the game's two years of life, spread across 10 waves. TT Games had to submit content for approval to Microsoft for Xbox 360 and Xbox One, Sony for PlayStation 3 and PS4, and Nintendo for the Wii U on a never-ending basis, as each pack released and underwent furious bug-testing. And yet glitches still, somewhat unsurprisingly, slipped through, aggravating the game's core user base."

The report continues, saying Dimensions was sidelined so TT Games could work on other projects with more traditional structures, allowing the company to also move on from last-gen consoles.

Publicly, Dimensions hasn't been cancelled by publisher Warner Bros., and its Twitter is still very much active. The writer of the report even says, "There are no plans I have heard of to formally announce the end of Dimensions, especially as the franchise nears its last Christmas sales season." However, according to Eurogamer, citing anonymous sources close to the matter, the series is no more and the third season will not be released, ending one year earlier than planned. Head over to Eurogamer for the full, in-depth, report.