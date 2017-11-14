'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Zelda,' 'Mario' Top List of Game Award Nominees

The Game Awards officially announced its 2017 nominees. This year, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are stars of the show, each being nominated for six different awards and all being nominated for Game of the Year.

Each game was nominated by a host of press members and YouTube personalities from sites like Glixel, Polygon, GameSpot, Kinda Funny and more. The Game Awards are set to air on a variety of platforms, like Twitch and YouTube, on December 7th at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). To cast your own vote, click this link.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Game of The Year

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Best Narrative

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Tameem Antoniades, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe / Ninja Theory)

Horizon Zero Dawn (John Gonzalez / Ninja Theory)

NieR: Automata (Yoko Taro, Hana Kikuchi, Yoshiho Akabane / Platinum Games)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Ian Dallas / Giant Sparrow)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Jen Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Bjork / MachineGames)

Best Art Direction



Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Score / Music



Cuphead (Kristofer Maddigan)

Destiny 2 (Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C Paul Johnson)

Nier: Automata (Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi)

Persona 5 (Shoji Meguro)

Super Mario Odyssey (Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fujii, Koji Kondo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata)

Best Audio Design



Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Performance



Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn (As Aloy)

Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (as BJ Blazkowicz)

Claudia Black, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Chloe Frazer)

Laura Bailey, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Nadine Ross)

Melina Juergens, Hellblade (as Senua)

Games for Impact

Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE / Playdius)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Please Knock on My Door (Levall Games AB)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG. Corp)

Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Warframe (Digital Extremes)

Best Independent Game



Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Pyre (Supergiant Games)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Mobile Game



Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg)

Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)

Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)

Super Mario Run (Nintendo)

Best Handheld Game

Ever Oasis (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam / Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Stories (Marvelous / Capcom / Nintendo)

Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Best VR/AR Game



Farpoint (Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)

SUPERHOT VR (SUPERHOT Team)

Best Action Game



Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Role-Playing Game

Divinity: Original Sin II (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix Business Division 2 / Square Enix)

NieR: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco / Ubisoft)

Best Fighting Game



ARMS (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

Nidhogg 2 (Messhof Games)

Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Family Game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)

Sonic Mania (PagodaWest Games, Headcannon / Sega)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Halo Wars 2 (Creative Assembly, 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)

Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly / Sega)

Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (Firaxis Games / 2K)

Best Sports/Racing Game

FIFA 18 (EA Vancouver / EA)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

NBA 2K18 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions / Konami)

Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Multiplayer



Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Most Anticipated Game



God of War (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption II (Rockstar Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Trending Gamer

Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)

Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)

Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)

Mike Grzesiek (“Shroud”)

Steven Spohn (AbleGamers)

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

Best Esports Player presented by Omen by HP

Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)

Marcelo “coldzera” David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: GO)

Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: GO)

Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)

Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, DOTA 2)

Best Esports Team

Cloud 9

FaZe Clan

Lunatic-Hai

SK Telecom T1

Team Liquid

Student Game Award

Falling Sky (Jonathan Nielssen, Nikolay Savoy, Mohsen Shah / National Film & TV School)

From Light (Alejandro Grossman, Steven Li, Sherveen Uduwana / USC)

Hollowed (Erin Marek, Jerrick Flores, Charley Choucard / University of Central Florida)

Impulsion (Hugo Verger, Remi Bertrand, Maxime Lupinski / IIM)

Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen / Swinburne University)

Meaning (Hariz Yet / DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)

Best Debut Indie Game presented by Schick Hydro

Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)

Golf Story (Sidebar Games)

Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)

Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)

Chinese Fan Game Award