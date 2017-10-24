Hitman – Game of the Year Edition will be released digitally next month, developer IO Interactive recently announced. The re-release of the game will add new content, such as missions, weapons and contracts.



The Game of the Year Edition, as of right now, appears to be digital only. It will launch with the entire first season of Hitman, critically acclaimed when it released in 2016, as well as the all-new "Patient Zero Campaign." The new campaign sees protagonist Agent 47 returning to Bangkok, Sapienza, Colorado and Hokkaido from the main game as he tries to stop a virus from spreading. However this time the levels are "re-worked from the original settings with new gameplay opportunities, disguises, characters, challenges, gameplay mechanics, AI behaviour and HUD elements."

Additionally, IO is including new disguises with coinciding weapons. These disguises will open up new Escalation Contracts, requiring Agent 47 to utilize his new look and weapon to take out his targets. The developer is promising one of its more ambitious Contracts missions, which reaches up to seven targets.

Hitman – Game of the Year Edition will be released digitally on November 7th across all platforms. For anyone looking to jump in now, the Game of the Year Edition will run $60 USD. However, should you already own the first season on Hitman, the Game of the Year Edition with all its new content will be available as a $20 upgrade.