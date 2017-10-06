Here's Your First Look at Blizzard's New Esports Arena

Ahead of its grand opening tomorrow, October 7th, Blizzard gave fans a first look at its upcoming Blizzard Arena housed with in California's Burbank Studios.

Related Blizzard Vice President Addresses Fears of Talking to Players "We're not allowed to post that here without our bosses (and I am talking literally here) receiving emails from some of you demanding we be fired."

The Blizzard Arena is, as the company calls it, a "cutting-edge live-event destination for pro players, esports fans, and everyone else who loves premier competition." It holds multiple sound stages for both live and broadcast audiences. The arena will be open year round for esports events.

The Arena will kick off its first event this weekend with the Overwatch Contenders Season One Playoffs, pitting four top teams against eachother for a total cash pot of $100,000. Doors open at 9 a.m. PT tomorrow, with games beginning the following hour. A break down of the events, as detailed by Blizzard, can be found below:

Saturday, October 7

*all times PDT and approx

9:00 a.m. – Doors open to the Blizzard Arena

Europe Playoffs 10:00 a.m. – 1. Misfits vs. 4. Cloud9 12:00 p.m. – 2. Team Gigantti vs. 3. 123

North America Playoffs 2:00 p.m. – 1. Envyus vs. 4. FNRGFE 4:00 p.m. – 2. Faze Clan vs. 3. Envision



Sunday, October 8

*all times PDT and approx

9:00 a.m. – Doors open to the Blizzard Arena

10:00 a.m. – Europe Final

2:30 p.m. – North America Final

Immediately following the finals: Team Deathmatch Showmatch, with North America facing off against Europe. All player rosters will be selected by the community. Voting ends Saturday, October 7 at 11:59pm PDT

For a look at some of the soundstages, merchandise stores and guest lounges at the Blizzard Arena, scroll through the pictures below.