Bethesda had a pretty busy morning today, announcing not only dates for its annual QuakeCon celebration, but also revealing release dates for Skyrim VR, Doom VFR and Fallout 4 VR.

Up first, Skyrim VR will be released exclusively for PlayStation VR on November 17th. It features the entirety of Bethesda's massive 2011 role-playing game, just in virtual reality. Doom VFR will be released for PlayStation VR and the HTC Vive on December 1st. A little different than Skyrim, rather than having full-access to the player character's movement, in Doom VFR players will warp around a combat zone, as if they're teleporting. This is ostensibly to cut down on motion sickness that might occur from the game's fast pace. Lastly, Fallout 4 VR, which is all of Fallout 4, but in VR, will be released December 12th exclusively for the HTC Vive.

This years QuakeCon, Bethesda revealed, will occur between August 24th and August 27th at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, TX. Attendees will get hands-on time with unreleased Bethesda games, including The Evil Within 2, Quake Champions and Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, as well as all of the aforementioned virtual reality games.

QuakeCon will also host the the 2017 Quake World Championship finale. An event with one million dollars on the line.

QuakeCon is free for all general attendees. However, for those who can't make it, various parts of the event will be live-streamed via Bethesda's official Twitch channel.

This year marks the 21st QuakeCon. The first, held in 1996, only had about 100 attendees. The event, more intamate than what it is now, was even attended by the entire id Software team, developers of Quake, where co-founder John Carmack gave live group chats on the porch of the hotel holding the event.

