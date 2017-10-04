Here's When You Can Watch All the Best Events At This Year's Blizzcon

Blizzard recently published a full schedule of events for its annual Blizzon event, hosting panels, esports events and community activities. We've collected some of the top events from each day below, but to see the entire comprehensive schedule, check here at the link.

Related Blizzard Vice President Addresses Fears of Talking to Players "We're not allowed to post that here without our bosses (and I am talking literally here) receiving emails from some of you demanding we be fired."

While Blizzard will be running esports competitions the weekend before for games such as Heroes of the Storm, World of Warcraft and Starcraft II, Blizzcon proper doesn't kick off until Friday, November 3rd. The first day of the event will have "What's Next" panels for games like Overwatch and World of Warcraft, as well as what's next from Blizzard Social. Talks will also be given on how Blizzard crafts game lore, how it handles animation and how it codes its games.

Additionally, on the 3rd, the Overwatch World Cup quarterfinals and Starcraft II WCS Global Finals quarterfinals will occur between 12:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 6:40 pm, respectively.

The second day of the event will continue the behind the scenes panels with looks at level design, 3D art and cinematics. There will also be chances to play trivia games, learn about cosplay and "then and now" look at Starcraft Remastered. A closing ceremony for the event will be held between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

For the last day of esports, the Hearthstone HSI starts at 11:45 a.m., the Overwatch World Cup Finals will begin at 12:00 p.m., the WoW Arena World Championship will start at 3:00 p.m., the Starcraft II WCS Global Finals will kick off at 4:00 p.m. and finally the Heroes of the Storm Global Championship will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Blizzcon 2017 will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Tickets are sold out, but Blizzard is offering a way to enjoy the event remotely with its "Virtual Ticket." For $40 USD, the Virtual Ticket will grant "front row" access to panels and interviews, as well as replay options and pre-show videos.