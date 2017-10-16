Here's What's New in the Latest Xbox One Update

The latest update is live today for the Xbox One, allowing, among other things, better ways for users to personalize their dashboards and upgrade experiences.

The entire list of updates, as detailed by Microsoft in a press release, can be found below:

You can now personalize your Home more than ever before by adding your favorite games, friends, Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass and more to your Home screen with a new concept we call “blocks.”

Guide has been updated with several new features to quickly and conveniently get you where you want to go. For example, we’ve optimized navigation within tabs with new flyout menus, which enable you to smoothly dive into deeper levels of detail within Guide.

For those looking to upgrade to a console in the Xbox One family (including Xbox One X), we’ve refined console setup experience by enabling gamers to seamlessly transition their console settings, games and apps from their existing console through external hard drive back-up. Alternatively, users can transfer their games and apps from their current console over their home network via network transfer. In addition, Xbox One X owners will now be able to capture up to 4K/HDR screenshots and game clips using GameDVR.

If your bandwidth supports a 1080p Mixer broadcast, we will now automatically upgrade it for your Xbox One family of devices. Also, you can now use a USB webcam to broadcast yourself alongside your gameplay on Mixer or simply group video chat with friends using Skype.

Microsoft is expected to release the third machine in its Xbox One family this holiday. The Xbox One X, the company says, will be the most powerful console released to date.