New 'Splatoon 2' Update Changes Salmon Run, Splatfest and Multiplayer

Nintendo released a new update for Splatoon 2 last night, bringing with it changes to Salmon Runs, Splatfest and general multiplayer.

Related Nintendo Dev: Working With Kojima, 'Splatoon 2,' Rise of Japanese Games A 'Splatoon 2' designer talks about what it's like to be a foreigner at the world's greatest video game studio

First and foremost, in Salmon Run, the developer changed specials for Sting Ray and Splashdown so that they also appear in the game mode. It also fixed an issue causing no damage to be dealt if the Steel Eels was hit with a Sting Ray "if the Sting Ray’s shot inked any portion of the Steel Eel other than the pilot even slightly." Additionally, Nintendo fixed a bug leading to communication error messages triggering for players using roller-type weapons who held the inking button for an extended period of time.

Nintendo also altered the experience points necessary to fill in slots in the game's Splatfest mode. The changes are as follows:

Slot 1 - 4000 > 7500

Slot 2 - 8000 > 7500

Slot 3 - 12000 > 7500

Total - 24000 > 22500

In multiplayer, players using main weapons with lower special gauge requirements will have their gauges filled faster, while those with higher requirements will have it filled slower. Nintendo also fixed an issue where players equipped with either the Inkbrush or Octobrush would deal continuous damage to enemies when coming into contact with them on uninked surfaces.

The changes and fixes coming to Splatoon 2 are pretty extensive. Check here to see the full list.

Splatoon 2 was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 21st.

