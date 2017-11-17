The Bit Awards 2017 Nominees Have Been Announced, Check Them Out Here

The Bit Awards, an annual award show celebrating video game developers, recently announced its 2017 nominees. Check out below for the full list.

The award show will take place on December 15th at the The John L. Tishman Auditorium at Parsons, the New School of Design in New York City. Nominees – which include both games and developers – are chosen based on their "exceptional creativity and technical excellence." Tickets can be purchased here at the link.

The full list of nominees, as detailed by show organizer Playcrafting, are as follows:

PC/CONSOLE GAME OF THE YEAR - Honoring the best game made for PC or console.

Black Future '88 by SUPERSCARYSNAKES

Heliophobia by Glass Knuckle Games

Next Up Hero by Digital Continue

Perception by The Deep End Games

Slime-san by The Fabraz Company

MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR- Honoring the best game made for mobile.

Age of Rivals by Roboto Games

Battery Boy by Petricore​

Bouncy Smash by IV Studios

Calculator: The Game by Simple Machine​

Mama Hawk by ComputerLunch

TABLETOP GAME OF THE YEAR- Honoring the best tabletop game (card games, board games, etc).

Biome Builder by Killer Snails



San, Ni, Ichi by Ironmark Games



Someone Has Died by Gather Round Games



The Ultimate Clapback by Mot & Dot



University** of Dope by Vance Hall



BEST STYLE - Honoring excellence in game audio and/or visuals.

Batbarian by Frederic Tarabout



Black Future '88 by SUPERSCARYSNAKES



Catty Shack by E&E Games



Neon Wasteland by Rob Shields



Perception by The Deep End Games



Yi and the Thousand Moons by David Su



BEST XR GAME - Honoring the best game made for VR, AR or MR.

Clash of Magic by Narvalous



Fractal by Phosphene Designs



Panoptic by Team Panoptes



Paulo's Wing by Angry Array & Blitzen Games



Tornado Tower by Dizzy Slugs



BEST STUDENT GAME - Honoring the best game made primarily by students in an educational program.

Awkward Date by Asterism Game Studio



Black Emperor by Bumblebear Games



Don't Bite Me Bro! by MUIFWEGO



Don't Look Away by Eos Interactive & Made in Brooklyn Games Magic Masks by Magic Masks Team



Sumer by Studio Wumpus



PLAYER'S CHOICE AWARD

A new award chosen by you! No game is too big or too small. Show your favorite some love! **Nominate your favorite game from 2017 here.



2017 GAME CHANGER HONOREE

This is a special award in recognition of a developer known industry-wide for his or her contribution to the art and industry of games. Revealing soon.



THE RISING PIXEL AWARD