Here's Stats For Every Weapon In 'Destiny 2'

Fans of Destiny 2 have been working tirelessly since its release on September 6th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to curate a massive list of statistics for every weapon in the game.

The list, created by Destiny Massive Breakdowns, is one part of the group's initiative to detail every stat, mechanic and perk effect in the game. This includes podcasts, Twitch streams and, obviously, the spreadsheet in question.

The spreadsheet, completely accessible to the public here, is an updating breakdown of everything from how many shots a weapon will take to kill someone, how much critical damage it does and how much aim assist it has, just to name a few. The list, as mentioned above, is huge – and still not done.

As of right now, it doesn't look like Massive Breakdowns is accepting help in terms of its curation, but it does have a Patreon you can support if you find their initiative worthwhile. Furthermore, you can follow its content on Twitch and YouTube.

Already a massive success, it was recently announced Destiny 2 had the biggest console launch week of 2017. It's still expected to come to PC on October 24th.