Loot and progressions systems will see an overhaul in the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront 2, developer DICE recently announced citing player feedback from the game's recent beta. These changes, it appears, will make a more even playing field for players, eliminating the ability for some players to cheat the game's systems to level up quicker.

The changes, as detailed by DICE in a blog post, are as follows:

Epic Star Cards, the highest tier of Star Cards available at launch, have been removed from Crates. To help keep everyone on a level playing field, these Star Cards will primarily be available through crafting, with the exception of special Epic Star Cards available through pre-order, deluxe, and starter packs.

You'll need to reach a certain rank to craft upgraded Star Cards. You won't be able to buy a bunch of Crates, grind everything up into crafting materials, and immediately use them to get super powerful Star Cards. You can only upgrade the ability to craft higher tier Star Cards by ranking up through playing the game.

Weapons are locked behind specific milestones. While a select few will be found in Crates, the rest can only be attained by play. Want to unlock a new weapon for your Heavy? Play as a Heavy and you'll gain access to the class's new weapons.

Class-specific gear and items can be unlocked by playing as them. As you progress through your favorite class, you'll hit milestones granting you class-specific Crates. These will include a mix of Star Cards and Crafting Parts to benefit your class's development.

The changes, the developer claims, aren't permanent. Rather DICE says they will be "continually iterated on and improved." Additionally, DICE added all upcoming "weapons, maps, heroes and vehicles" implemented post-release will be free to all players.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is the sequel to Star Wars Battlefront, a game that maintains a solid fanbase despite some of its critical flaws. Namely, the second entry in the series will introduce a campaign – something many critics felt was lacking from its predecessor. Battlefront 2 is slated for a November 17th release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.