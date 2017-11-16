Here's a Look at All the New Content Coming to 'Ghost Recon Wildlands'

Ubisoft revealed a host of new content and updates coming to Ghost Recon Wildlands today, starting with the free "Interference" update which adds new PVP content.

Available today for free across all platforms, Interference brings with it a new gamemode called "Uplink." In Uplink for players take on another team of four in an effort to "control and defend an access point in the center of the map." The update also adds five new maps and a new PVP class called the "Disruptor."

"A support player equipped with jamming devices, the Disruptor can interfere with the enemy team’s markers, mini-map information, and notifications," Ubisoft said about the new class. "As a counter-balance, Disruptors cannot mark enemies or send pings to teammates."

Ubisoft is also planning five new additional free updates, releasing between December and April of next year. The new updates will also add new classes, modes and maps, though Ubisoft hasn't detailed them just yet.

Lastly, Ubisoft announced the Ghost Recon Wildlands "Ghost War Pass," which grants access to all new additional content, will be available as a standalone purchase for $14.99 USD. "This premium membership will instantly unlock every new class added to Ghost War with an exclusive seven-day early access," Ubisoft said. "Current season pass owners will get the same benefits. At the end of each early access period, all other players will be able to unlock new classes with prestige credits earned through progression or by purchasing them in the in-game store."

Ghost Recon Wildlands was released back in March of this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Though it's reviewers weren't stellar, Wildlands has found an immense fanbase, becoming Ubisoft's best-selling game this year.