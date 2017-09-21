Here's 23 Minutes Of 'Yakuza Kiwami 2' Gameplay

Sega showed off 23 minutes of gameplay from the upcoming Yakuza Kiwami 2, its full HD remake of the 2006 PlayStation 2 game Yakuza 2, at its Tokyo Game Show showcase this week. In the footage, we're given a look at the game's open world, combat, cinematics and the new clan creator.

Kiwami 2 is the latest announcement in a busy year for the Yakuza series. On top of announcing it's bringing Yakuza 6: The Song of Life stateside early next year, Sega released two Yakuza games in 2017: Yakuza 0, a prequel to the series, and Yakuza Kiwami, an HD remake of the first Yakuza, released in 2005.

Kiwami 2 follows in the vein of the first Kiwami, offering a full, updated remake of the original, but also adds new story beats, fleshing out some of the inconsistencies from the original. Where the second differs, however, is in the engine used. Kiwami 2 will use Sega's new "Dragon Engine," created for Yakuza 6 and the PlayStation 4. The original Kiwami was developed originally for the PlayStation 3 and thus runs on the series' older engine.

Kiwami 2 is currently expected to come to the PlayStation 4 on December 7th in Japan. While it hasn't been announced for the states yet, given Sega's push to bring the series stateside this year, it's probably a safe assumption to think the US will see it sometime soon.