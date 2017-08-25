Nintendo showed off new gameplay from its upcoming Metroid: Samus Returns at this week's annual Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany. Check it out in the video above.

Metroid: Samus Returns is a reimagining of the 1991 Game Boy game Metroid: Return of Samus. It was initially revealed back in June at a Nintendo Treehouse livestream during this year's E3 conference. It is expected to be released exclusively for the Nitnendo 3DS handheld on September 15th.

Samus Returns, however, is not the only Metroid game in development. Also at E3, Nintendo revealed Metroid 4 is in development for the Nitnendo Switch. Though, aside from a logo and mention of its existence, no details were given.