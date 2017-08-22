Watch 10 Minutes of 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Space Combat

Sony today revealed 10 exclusive minutes of space flight and combat from the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II. Check it out above.

In the video, producer Rob Wyle and designer designer John Stanley, both from developer Criterion, who's handling the development of space battles, offer an in-depth look at the game's Starfighter Assault mode, going over classes, ships and combat between Rebels and the Empire above an Imperial Shipyard.

Starfighter Assault is set to cover multiple conflicts across the Star Wars series, separate from the game's main campaign.

Star Wars Battlefront II is expected to be released on November 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. In it, Motive Studios attempts to address one of the main criticisms of the first Battlefront, which was a complete lack of story. In the sequel, players will participate in the moments leading up to the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens.