Here are the PC specs for 'Forza Motorsport 7'

Developer Turn 10 today announced the sorts of Windows PCs that will support their upcoming driving simulator Forza Motorsport 7. The specs aren't detailed in a bulleted list, but rather a broad description of what you'll need.

Here's what the developers said about the Windows 10 version of the game:

Support for a Broad Range of PC Setups

Forza Motorsport 7 was designed to run smoothly across a wide range of Windows 10 PCs and performance settings. Not only have we lowered our minimum specifications to i5-750, we’ve also reduced our recommended specifications while still having the game run at a rock solid 60 frames per second. Even gamers with a Surface Book 4 Ultrabook or other budget-friendly gaming PC can play the game. Head over to net for the full list of recommended PC specifications.

PC Customization Options

We created Forza Motorsport 7 to be optimized for a wide range of Windows 10 PCs. With options like benchmark mode, 21:9 displays, 8x MSAA and 16x anisotropic peripherals, every player can experience the game the way they want. And with an unlocked framerate, each race is customized to be visually stunning.

Compatible with Fan-favorite Peripherals

We’re excited to share that thanks to multi-USB support, Forza Motorsport 7 will be compatible with more than 30 gamepads and racing wheels, including every fan-requested wheel on the market. You can find that full list right here.

Forza Motorsport 7, which features more than 700 cars, dynamic weather and a new career mode, hits on September 29th for the Ultimate Edition with Early Access and on October 3rd for Deluxe and Standard Editions.