"Kobolds and Catacombs" is the next set of themed cards coming to Hearthstone, Blizzard's collectible trading card game, the company announced today at Blizzcon. The publisher also announced a new single-player mode called Dungeon Run.

In Dungeon Run you have to take on random bosses and each time you defeat a boss you learn new cards increasing your power. If you lose you have to start over. The publisher calls it a Hearthstone roguelike. The mode is completely free.

Some of the cards for the upcoming Kobolds and Catacombs set were shown off during the presentation by having the entire live audience play a bit of live dungeons and dragons through a dungeon littered with some of the

'Cards shown off include Marin the Fox, a character who has a chest filled with "crazy cards" like one that will fill your hand with all of the next card you draw. Another, Crushing Walls, destroys an opponents left and right most creatures. Recruit is a card that allows you to pull a creature from your deck and put it straight into play. They also showed off a legendary weapon called Dragon Soul, which summons a dragon after casting three spells in a tour. All classes, they said, will have their own legendary weapons.

More details to come.