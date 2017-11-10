Destiny 2 will receive HDR support next month, developer Bungie announced in its weekly update.

HDR will come to both the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro versions of the game on December 5th. "You’ll also see adaptive 4K resolution on the PlayStation 4 Pro and 4K on the Xbox One X," the company added.

For anyone keeping track, these updates launch the same day as Destiny 2's second season and its "Curse of Osiris" DLC. It's kind of a big day for Bungie's role-playing shooter.

Destiny 2 was released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6th and for PC on October 24th. To keep up with where you can find Xur this week and what you can buy from him, check out our weekly update.